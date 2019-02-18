Singapore-based BIGO Technology plans to invest USD 100 mn in India

New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) Singapore-based BIGO Technology Monday said it is planning to invest over USD 100 million into its business in India over the next three years. The company said it would soon start a regional centre in India, and create employment opportunities for over 1,000 tech professionals, the company said in a statement. In addition to the India centre, BIGO will also open two more regional research centres - one in the US and another in the MENA (Middle East and North Africa)-Europe region - by the end of this year. BIGO Technology Chief Technology Officer Jason HU said factors like India being the second-largest market in smartphones, growing Internet infrastructure and the blooming young population in the country helped in making the decision. With over 40 patents in VoIP and video-related technology and over 60 patents are under the process of application, BIGO Technology is a major player in app development and publishing of apps. BIGO Technologies had received Series-D funding of USD 272 million in June 2018. It has built a team of over 100 artificial intelligence experts and engineers. PTI SR HRS