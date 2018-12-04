Singapore-based Everise Acquires Trusource Labs; Expanding Customer Support to Internet of Things

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) SINGAPORE, Dec. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore-based Everise announced today that it has signed a binding agreement to acquire the US company Trusource Labs. The acquisition is expected to close before the end of 2018. Trusource Labs specializes in technical support for Internet of Things (IoT) and help desk experiences for Apple users. Trusource Labs joins the Everise family of companies, each focused on disrupting and elevating the delivery of customer experiences globally. With the explosion in internet-connected devices in the home and the workplace predicted to Gartner to reach more than 21 billion devices by 2020, this acquisition will uniquely position Everise to capitalize on this massive market opportunity by providing highly complex, fully integrated technical and customer support solutions. As part of the acquisition, Trusource Labs will maintain its headquarters in Austin, Texas and its experience delivery locations in the US and Europe. The existing Co-CEO, Alton Martin, will remain with the company, working closely with sister companies C3, Hyperlab, and Globee under the unified Everise mission of fusing human and digital teams to transform how global firms deliver customer experiences. The global IoT market is expected to growth significantly, and basic home appliances will require specialist customer support that has the technical abilities to provide fast, efficient service. Trusource Labs delivers this and has a proven track record of delivering service excellence in the IoT space from the initial Beta stages that products go through to mass adoption. Sudhir Agarwal, CEO of Everise commented, "This is the 3rd major expansion in 2018 for Everise and our second acquisition in two months. As one of the fastest growing BPO firms globally, we are bringing together the strongest talent that this industry has to offer, and we are transforming customer experiences globally. Trusource Labs rounds out our delivery capabilities into product and help desk experiences, and Everise will strengthen these by infusing many of the technological innovations our teams have developed to benefit the end user ultimately." "Becoming a part of Everise is an exciting milestone and opportunity for all Trusource Labs employees as this gives us the edge we need to transform our user experiences further," added Alton Martin, Trusource Labs Co-CEO and Co-Founder. "The near-term synergies we have identified will offer meaningful value to our prestigious client base, and we know this value will continue to grow exponentially over time." PWRPWR