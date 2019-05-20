Singapore-bound plane makes emergency landing at Chennai airport

(Eds: Adding airline's name, reax) Chennai, May 20 (PTI) A Singapore-bound flight of Scoot airline, which took off from Tiruchirapalli, made an emergency landing at the Chennai airport on Monday following a "cargo smoke warning trigger", the private carrier said.Earlier, officials here had said the flight with 170 passengers on board made an emergency landing after a 'spark' was detected in the engine."Flight TR567, operating (between) Tiruchirappalli-Singapore on 20 May 2019, (was) diverted to Chennai international airport, as a precaution, due to a cargo smoke warning trigger," a Scoot spokesperson said."The aircraft landed safely in Chennai at approximately 3.41 am local time. The aircraft has been grounded for investigations and preliminary assessment indicates (it was) a false warning," the spokesperson said.The airline will arrange for another flight, subject to regulatory approval, to take the passengers to Singapore later in the day, the spokesperson added.The passengers have been provided accommodation in city hotels. PTI CORR SA SS DIVDIV