Singapore co to invest Rs 2,000 cr in Punjab

Chandigarh, Nov 22 (PTI) Singapore-based Think Gas Investments PTE Limited has decided to establish natural gas distribution infrastructure in Punjab with an expected foreign direct investment (FDI) of Rs 2,000 crore, an official said.This project has the potential to generate more than 1,500 jobs, an official spokesman of the Punjab government said here.The proposed infrastructure will be spread across an area of 12,000 sq km, covering the districts of Ludhiana, Barnala, Moga, Jalandhar, Kapurthala and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar.The company aims to reach approximately 45 per cent of Punjab's households, in both urban and rural areas, along with its industrial sector.Think Gas CEO Hardeep Singh Rai met Chief Minister Amarinder Singh here Wednesday to discuss the company's plans for the next 3-4 years, the spokesperson said.He informed the Chief Minister that the company will start the first phase of its ground operations soon.Additional Chief Secretary, Investment Promotion, Vini Mahajan and CEO, Invest Punjab, Rajat Agarwal were present at the meeting.The Chief Minister said the project will mark the beginning of a new era of clean fuel infrastructure availability in the state and will encourage industries and citizens to transit to using cleaner fuel options. PTI CHS ABMABM