Singapore Hindi theatre fest 'Dastak' to host satire on #MeToo campaign

By Trideep Lahkar Guwahati, Nov 8 (PTI) The third edition of Singapore's Hindi theatre festival Dastak, beginning November 15, will showcase 10 different plays, including a satire on the ongoing #MeToo campaign.Titled 'Ek Din Bank Mein', which will be performed by theatre group ANK Theatre, is a dramatisation of an Anton Chekhov's short story.Set in a bank, the story is a comedy of errors, where the protagonist is troubling the bank manager with irrelevant questions and how the bank manager handles the situation. The play takes the campaign to a newer paradigm that is beyond sexual harassment. It is a take on any kind of exploitation that has a repercussion on the system. 'Someone, somewhere will have to pay' is the underlying message of the entire play.Dinesh Thakur adapted Chekhov's story "A Day in the Bank" in Hindi and English.Dastak is seen as an inclusive vehicle that involves non-Indian artistes in the creative process to strengthen the cultural integration between India and Singapore. It is Singapore's only Hindi theatre festival and its third year edition will be held from November 15-18 at Blackbox, Goodman Arts Centre.As part of the festival, there will be 10 short plays directed by 10 different directors with over 70 members of cast and crew, mostly local talents. The festival is supported by National Arts Council Singapore, while Krescendo Communications is the strategic alliance partner and it plans to launch the festival in Asia Pacific region in future."Dastak's aim is to showcase talent and offer local audiences a variety in theatre. The festival also aims to make the Singapore theatre landscape as diverse as its social fabric," festival director Shalaka Ranadive said.In line with Singapore's multi-racial ethos, the objective of Dastak is to showcase talent via Hindi theatre but not limited to Hindi-speaking audiences.Commenting on the event, Krescendo Founder Ganesh Somwanshi told PTI, "Indians today are global citizens and are coveted in almost every imaginable career across the world. I am sure the Hindi theatre festival will reach new horizons in Asia Pacific region."