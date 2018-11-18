Singer Chinmayi Sripaada says she has been removed from TN artiste's dubbing union

Chennai, Nov 18 (PTI) Noted playback signer Chinmayi Sripaada, who recently accused Tamil lyricist Vairamuthu of sexual harassment, has said she has been removed from a dubbing artiste's union and indicated she may no longer be able to lend her voice to actors in Tamil films. In a series of tweets, she said the Tamil Nadu Dubbing Artiste's Union has informed her that she has been removed for non-payment of membership fee for past two years. "So given to understand that I have been terminated from the dubbing union. Which means I can no longer dub in Tamil films henceforth. The reason stated is that I haven't paid subscription fee for two years..," Chinmayi said in a tweet. "According to Tamil Film Industry rules if you are not a member of the dubbing union they wont allow you to work. Considering no written communication, message was sent to me on past dues and with the membership terminated I wonder if I will dub for a film again in Tamil," she said. In another tweet, Chinmayi who is currently on a concert tour in US said, "I expected the first axe to go down from the dubbing union. I dont know yet if I'll be given my membership back. Just a decision that's been taken without informing methat my membership is terminated." Chinmaye had dubbed for several leading actresses including Trisha Krishnan in the recent hit film '96.' "Anyway as of now, it looks like '96' will be my last film in Tamil. It is a good film to end my Tamil dubbing scene with if the termination were to continue. Bye Bye!", she said. However, the union was not available for a comment on the matter. Some women, including singer Chinmayi have accused Vairamuthu of sexual harassment as part of the #MeToo movement. Apart from her own story, Chinmayi claimed to corroborate three accounts of Vairamuthu's alleged sexual misconduct and had posted them on Twitter without naming the victims. In a short video released on Twitter, the lyricist claimed he has collected "unassailable evidence" in his defence and said he was ready to face those accusing him in the court. The movement has gathered pace over the past few weeks with a number of women speaking out on sexual harassment at workplace and support for them has been pouring in from various quarters. PTI VIJ ROH TVSTVS