Singer Louis Tomlinson's sister Felicite dead at 18

London, Mar 15 (PTI) Felicite Tomlinson, the sister of One Direction singer Louis Tomlinson, has died. She was 18. Felicite, a model and social media influencer with over 1.3 million followers on Instagram, collapsed on Wednesday after a suspected heart attack at her apartment in London, reported The Independent.The Metropolitan Police Service has said that the police were called by London Ambulance Service on Wednesday to a residential address following reports of a female in cardiac arrest. "A female believed to be aged 18 was pronounced dead at the scene. A post-mortem examination will take place in due course," they said.The outlet said the exact cause of Felicite's death was being treated as "unexplained" for the time being.Her death comes two years after Tomlinson's mother, Johannah Deakin, died of leukemia in December 2016. PTI RB RB