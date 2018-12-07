Singer Mika Singh released in UAE

Dubai, Dec 7 (PTI) Singer Mika Singh, who was arrested in UAE for allegedly sending "indecent pictures" to a teenaged Brazilian model, has been released.The singer was released Thursday night following the intervention of the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi, Navdeep Singh Suri, the Indian Ambassador to the UAE, told Gulf News.Suri said the singer is expected to appear in a court later.The envoy added though Mika was arrested in Dubai, the police took him to Abu Dhabi as the complainant was holding an Abu Dhabi residence visa.According to the sources, the singer was arrested after a 17-year-old Brazilian model allegedly lodged a complaint for sending inappropriate pictures. He also promised her a job in a Bollywood movie. This is not the first time that the singer has faced charges of inappropriate behaviour. He was accused of forcibly kissing the Bollywood's controversial actor Rakhi Sawant and was involved in a fight with an audience member during a show. PTI SHD SHD BKBK