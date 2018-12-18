Single-pass entry should be introduced for all museums within a city: Parl panel

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) A parliamentary standing committee has recommended that like developed countries, India should also introduce a single-pass entry to all museums within a city for convenience of tourists. The Lok Sabha Public Accounts Committee on 'preservation and conservation of monuments and antiquities' has said this would not only result in the reduction of ticket prices but also increase footfall at tourist spots.The committee is headed by senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge. "The ASI (Archaeological Survey of India) should also consider offering a single-pass allowing entry to all monuments within a city at attractive bunch rates for the convenience of tourists and facilitating more footfalls in each of the monuments. "The committee would also like to recommend that parallels should be drawn with other developed countries where a single-pass entry ticket is invariably used for all forms of public transport too, such as hop-on-hop-off busses, metropolitan cities, city bus services, ropeways, waterways...," the report stated. It also said for the convenience of visitors, these entry tickets could be made available at airports, railway stations, metro stations and in the city bus services or in certain hotels or regional tourist offices. The revenue generated for entry fee till December 31, 2017 was Rs 166.14 cr. PTI ASG ASG ANBANB