Single surgical or air strike not enough to make Pakistan change its behaviour: ex-Lt Gen Hooda

New Delhi, Apr 21 (PTI) Former top Army commander Lt General DS Hooda, who had supervised India's military operations across the Line of Control in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir against multiple terror launch pads there in September 2016, Sunday said a single surgical or air strike is not enough to make Pakistan change its behaviour.Hooda headed the Army's Northern Command when special forces commandos carried out the cross-border operations in September 2016 inside PoK, following Uri terror strike in which 19 Indian soldiers had been killed.Presenting salient features of his report "India's National Security Strategy" at a panel discussion "Beyond politics: Debating a new security manifesto" the former Army general said "one surgical strike or air strike is not going to change Pakistan's behaviour."The panel discussion had been organsied by think-tank Observer Research Foundation. The report which was recently presented to Congress president Rahul Gandhi, outlines ways to maintain India's relations with its neighbouring countries as well as the US and China.The report discusses India's national security strategy aimed at achieving five objectives - "India's rightful place in global affairs, ensuring a secure neighbourhood, peaceful resolution of internal conflict, protecting people and strengthening capabilities".Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said India must also change its attitude towards Pakistan to bring about a change in its neighbour's behaviour.