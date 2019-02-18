Singling out J-K students helps 'venemous' cause of separatist elements

New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) The Congress on Monday termed as "reprehensible" the alleged targeting of students from Jammu and Kashmir in various parts of the country in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack and said singling out students from the state would only help the "venomous" cause of separatist elements.According to media reports, several Kashmiris living outside the state claimed they were harassed and attacked after the terrorist attack in Pulwama district in which 40 CRPF men were killed.Senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said: "The unprovoked attacks on the students of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh in different parts of the country are also reprehensible and unacceptable."Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India and neither Pakistan nor any terrorist force by any name can ever undo this reality, he said at a press conference.Those who are attacking the students from J&K are attacking India's citizens, Singhvi said."Anyone attempting to question the martyrdom of our armed forces must be dealt strictly in accordance with law and strictly, but singling out J&K students actually only helps the venomous cause of such separatist elements, who are questioning the security and integrity of our country," he said. On Thursday, 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed in Jammu and Kashmir when a Jaish-e-Mohammed suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in Pulwama district. PTI ASK ASK ANBANB