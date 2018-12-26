Sinha posted as IGP Jammu zone, 10 IPS officers transferred in J-K

Jammu, Dec 26 (PTI)M K Sinha, a 1996 batch IPS officer, was posted as Inspector General of Police (IGP) of the Jammu region Wednesday, while the governor's administration ordered transfer and posting of 10 more IPS officers, including four senior superintendents of police. Sinha, who was awaiting orders of posting, will be the new IGP, Jammu, replacing 1995-batch officer S D Singh, said an order issued here by Principal Secretary, Home Department, R K Goyal. Singh is transferred and posted as IGP (CIV), police headquarters, against an available vacancy, it said. Rafeequl Hassan, IPS (JK-2005), In-charge Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Armed Police, Jammu, is transferred and posted as In-charge DIG, Armed Police, Indian Reserve Police, Kashmir, against an available vacancy, the order said. Tejinder Singh, SSP Budgam, has been transferred and posted as SSP, Jammu, relieving Vivek Gupta, In-charge DIG, Jammu-Samba-Kathua range of the additional charge of the post. Rayees Mohammad Bhat, IPS (JK-2010), SSP, Udhampur, is transferred and posted as AIG (Tech), police headquarters. One equivalent level post from overall cadre strength of IPS is transferred to the police headquarters for the purpose of drawal of salary of the officer, the order said. Rajiv Omparkash Pande, IPS (JK-2010), SSP Poonch, is transferred and posted as SSP, Udhampur, vice Bhat, it said. Nagpure Amod Ashok, IPS (JK-2013), Superintendent of Police, Hazratbal, is transferred and posted as SSP, Budgam vice Singh, while Sudhanshu Verma, IPS (JK-2015), Sub-divisional Police Officer, Sadder, Srinagar, is transferred and posted as In-charge SP, Hazratbal. The order said Ramesh Kumar Angral, SSP (A), CID Headquarters, is transferred and posted as SSP, Poonch, vice Pande. Sumir Kotwal, Deputy Commandant, IRP 15th battalion, is transferred and posted as SP CID (A) Headquarters, vice Angral, while Master Popsy, Additional SP, awaiting orders of posting in police headquarters, is posted as Deputy Commandant, IR 15th battalion, vice Kotwal, it said. PTI TAS AB AQSAQS