Sino-India ties will keep surging ahead like Yangtze and Ganges: Chinese envoy

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) The relations between China and India have regional and global significance and the ties will keep surging ahead like the Yangtze river and the Ganges, the new Chinese envoy here said. Chinese envoy to India Sun Weidong arrived here on Sunday and resolved to work for building better ties between the two Asian giants. In a message posted on the Chinese Embassy website on Thursday, he said China and India are important neighbours to each other. Both are time-honoured oriental ancient civilizations, largest developing countries and emerging economies, he said. China-India relations are not only important for the two countries but take on regional and global significance, Sun said. "China highly values its ties with India and gives priority to this relationship in its overall diplomacy. We are willing to join hands with India to pass on our friendship, increase mutual trust and expand cooperation," the Chinese envoy said in his message. "Together, we will keep our relations surging forward like the Yangtze River and the Ganges," he said. PTI ASK ASK SMNSMN