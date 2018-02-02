Sintercom India raises Rs 12 cr from anchor investors

New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) Sintercom India today raised nearly Rs 12 crore from anchor investors, ahead of its initial share sale on February 5.

The shares of the firm will list on Emerge, the dedicated NSE platform for small and medium enterprises.

It has allotted 18.40 lakh shares to three anchor investors at a price of Rs 65 per scrip, garnering Rs 11.96 crore, the company said in a statement.

The anchor investors are Resonance Opportunities Fund, Raisonneur Capital and India Max Investment Fund.

The price band for the initial public offer, which will close on February 7, has been fixed at Rs 63-65 per equity share. PTI VRN BAL