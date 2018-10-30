SIS Medical Launches Sales in India

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) FRAUENFELD, Switzerland, October 30, 2018/PRNewswire/ --SIS Medical, a Swiss manufacturer of innovative cardiology products, has obtained approval in India for its high-pressure balloon catheter OPN NC - Super High Pressure PTCA Balloon. This represents an important milestone for the company based in Frauenfeld, capital of the Thurgau canton, in the expansion of its presence in Asia and in its internationalization strategy. In future, SIS products will be sold in India in cooperation with Translumina Therapeutics, one of the leading local manufacturers of stents. SIS Medical sees considerable potential in this market, as the number of cardiological diseases is rising sharply and more and more people have access to high-quality medicine.Willi Zwahlen, Managing Director and founder of SIS Medical, says: "We see considerable potential for our high-pressure balloon catheters in India, one of the world's largest markets for medical technology. Here, many people suffer from calcification of their blood vessels due to a high level of diabetes 2 and correspondingly poor nutritional habits. In addition, access to high-quality medicine is becoming easier and easier, and the quality of hospitals is already high and rising continuously. Our high-pressure balloon catheter can improve the lives of many people with cardiological diseases."The patented high-pressure balloon catheter OPN NC - Super High Pressure PTCA Balloon is used in cardiology to dilate narrowed heart vessels. It consists of a double balloon structure, which features high wall tension and low diameter growth. The OPN NC is approved for a pressure of up to 35 bar and aimed at patients with calcified or severely calcified vessels. The use of the high-pressure balloon catheter leads to full restoration of the blood flow in the diseased vessels and provides the heart muscle with sufficient oxygen. Patients suffering from coronary heart disease can therefore improve their physical performance or return to their job. The balloon catheter is usually advanced to the narrowed section of the blood vessels using a guide wire and catheter and then inflated with pressure (up to max. 35 bar), thus dilating the stenosis. Conventional bypass surgery has been reduced by 80% by use of this method.SIS Medical's products have been known in the Indian market for years through international congresses or their use by European doctors. Accordingly, the approval and availability of the high-pressure balloon catheters has long been awaited by Indian physicians. According to Indian physicians, the products will significantly expand the therapy options for treating patients and partially replace expensive, less efficient devices and instruments.In addition, the NIC Nano hydro balloon catheter with particularly small diameter is currently in the approval process for the Indian market. SIS Medical expects to be able to sell this balloon catheter there from April 2019. The NIC Nano hydro only recently obtained the CE marking, which enables the commercialization of the products within the European Union.In 2015, the Tbingen-based SHS Gesellschaft fr Beteiligungsmanagement acquired a stake in SIS Medical as part of growth financing to further expand its research and development activities and significantly increase its international market presence. An important first milestone consisted of moving to a new production facility in Frauenfeld in the Swiss canton of Thurgau at the beginning of 2016. Frauenfeld is an up-and-coming business location in eastern Switzerland with close links to the southern German economic area.Pictures can be downloaded here:High-pressure balloon catheter OPN NCWilli Zwahlen, Managing Director and founder of SIS MedicalAbout SIS Medical AG Group:The Swiss company SIS Medical AG is an innovative manufacturer of cardiology products. SIS Medical provides doctors with innovative balloon catheters and has shown strong growth in recent years. The product portfolio includes both particularly small and particularly pressure-resistant balloon catheters, which ensure dimensional stability even at very high pressures.The company develops and produces its catheters in a state-of-the-art production facility in Frauenfeld, Switzerland. SIS Medical AG is majority owned by the medical technology investor SHS (http://www.shs-capital.eu ), which has been supporting the company in its international expansion since 2015. The company's Managing Directors are co-founder and shareholder Willi Zwahlen, Patrick Looser as CFO and Dr. Fabian Eckermann as COO.http://www.sis-medical.comSource: SIS Medical PWRPWR