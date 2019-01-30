SIS Q3 net profit rises 27 pc to Rs 59 cr

New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) Security and Intelligence Services (India) Ltd (SIS) Wednesday reported a 26.9 per cent rise in its net profit to Rs 59.1 crore for the third quarter ended December 2018. The company's net profit stood at Rs 46.5 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2017-18. Its revenue increased by 19.5 per cent to Rs 1,836.8 crore as against Rs 1,537.7 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, SIS said in a statement. SIS Group Managing Director Rituraj Sinha said: "We have continued to demonstrate this regularly, quarter-on-quarter, resulting in a 6.5 per cent quarterly profit growth for the past 7 quarters." "Our quarterly revenue CAGR of 6.7 per cent during this time has taken us close to our Vision 2020 plan to become the largest company in security services, facility management and cash logistics," he added The investment in technology and solution selling continues apace and the company look to being the market leader in technology-led security solutions in the coming years, he added.PTI DP HRS