SIS Q4 net profit drops 35 pc at Rs 36 cr

New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) Security and Intelligence Services (India) Ltd (SIS) today reported a drop of over 35 per cent in its net profit at Rs 36.10 crore for the quarter ended March of 2017-18.

Companys net profit in the corresponding January-March quarter stood at Rs 55.60 crore in 2016-17.

Revenue for the quarter, however, increased by 28.6 per cent at Rs 1,592.20 crore as against Rs 1,238.10 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said in a statement.

For the full year 2017-18, net profit grew by 48.6 per cent to Rs 163 crore from Rs 109.70 crore in 2016-17.

Income for the fiscal was up 33 per cent at Rs 5,833.40 crore from Rs 4,387.20 crore.

The board of directors have recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.5 per equity share, taking total dividend for the year to Rs 3.5, the company said.

Rituraj Kishore Sinha, Group Managing Director said: "Our first full year result post listing, demonstrates the robustness and scalability of our high growth... Substantial margin improvement in India businesses is a reflection of operating leverage and pricing power of our brands."

During the fourth quarter of 2016-17, there was a tax break linked to job creation so that was one of the exceptional income available to the company, he said, adding, on quarter-on-quarter basis, there is increase in profit in the last quarter of the fiscal gone by as well.

He said record cash flow generation and return ratios showcase the companys disciplined approach and financial prudence.

Stock of SIS closed 1 per cent down at Rs 1,317.60 apiece on BSE. PTI KPM SBT SBT