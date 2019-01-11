Sisodia announces admission to courses in six new world class skill centres in Delhi

(Eds: Change in intro) New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said Friday that admission to various courses in six new world class skill centres in Delhi will begin in March. He said a total of 25 such skill centres will be set up in Delhi, 19 of which will be made functional in August. "The admission process is being started in six new world class skill centres (WCSC) for a total of 720 seats in different professional courses to prepare students to acquire professional skills in different fields. As soon as the admission process is over, they will be started formally," Sisodia told reporters. He said skill is the future of education and it is important to impart skill education. "The central government has also been taking about skills but what they did was that they made Sachin Tendulkar stand with a plumber in an advertisement. Plumbing is a skill but hospitality, banking also have opportunities for skills. Having a skill means a youth is standing on his feet with a professional approach," the minister added. He also said that entrepreneurship be also included as a skill so that the skill centres can give rise to job givers rather than job seekers. The Institute of Basic Business Studies will be beginning admissions to courses in retail services, hospitality operations and finance executive. The Integrated Institute Of Technology, Dwarka will be beginning admissions for the courses of beauty and wellness consultant, computer system operator and hospitality operations. The Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University will be beginning admissions to courses of beauty and wellness consultant, sports fitness and yoga application and sports digitisation and performance management. The skill institute in Wazirpur will be beginning admissions to courses on food production and finance executive, while the centre in Jhandewalan will offer admission on courses in retail services and food production. The RIT Rajokri will be offering a course to train computer system operators. The remaining 19 WCSCs at Ambedkar Institute of Technology, Shakarpur, Aryabhatt Institute Of Technology, Ashok Vihar, Bhai Parmanand Institute, Shakarpur, ITI Narela, Netaji Subhash University of Technology, Dwarka will also be made functional by August this year. Renovation and construction work at these WCSCs is currently underway. PTI SLB SMNSMN