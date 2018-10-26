Sisodia asks traders to send him pics of officers demanding money on festivals

New Delhi, Oct 26 (PTI) Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Friday asked traders to click and send him photos of officials seeking money from them during the festive season for proper action.He also said written orders have been issued to the Department of Trade and Taxes that no raids should be conducted at the offices and business establishments of traders till Diwali. Sisodia said he had received complaints from some traders that a few officials sought money from them in the name of the ruling AAP in Delhi. "We do not need money for elections through raids on traders. Just click photos of such officials asking money from you and send them to me," the Deputy CM said addressing traders during a programme. Asserting that the government will not allow "exploitation" of traders in the name of Trade and Taxes surveys, Sisodia said 110 such surveys have been conducted in the current financial year and only one tax evasion of Rs 72 lakh was detected while there were minor amounts involved in other cases. "We have to collect taxes and stop tax evasion also but we do not want it at the cost of exploitation of traders." Directions have been issued to the department concerned not to conduct raids during the festive season as traders are busy, he said. PTI VIT VIT AQSAQS