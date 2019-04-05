Sisodia calls for social, emotional and ethical learning

New Delhi, Apr 5 (PTI) Delhi Education minister Manish Sisodia Friday stressed on the need for social, emotional and ethical learning to end several problems throughout the world.He was speaking at the launch of Social, Emotional & Ethical (SEE) learning curriculum, developed by the Emory University under the guidance of Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama."We are looking for solution to terror and violence through guns throughout the world. We are coming up with laws to solve them, we are entering into treaties. But none of them are helping us establish peace in the world. "In such a scenario, we need social, emotional and ethical learning. We can find a solution through SEE learning," Sisodia said.The minister said they are getting good results in government schools because of the happiness curriculum being run through stories and different activities. PTI SLB KJ