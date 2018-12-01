Sisodia hits out at Centre over denial of Austria visit

/R New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday lashed out the Narendra Modi government for denial of permission for his Austria visit to speak about the 'Happiness Curriculum' introduced by AAP government in Delhi schools. "They did not give any reason for denying permission to my Austria visit for the three day conference," Sisodia, who had to leave on Saturday night, said at a press conference. Sisodia's case comes days after another Delhi Minister, Satyendar Jain, alleged that the BJP-led central government had denied him permission to travel to Australia on the invitation of a university in Sydney. Sisodia said that the Happiness curriculum introduced in Delhi government run schools has started showing positive results with teachers and principles reporting increased attendance of students, focus on study, peaceful behaviour of children and overall improvement in education. "It would earn fame for the country, if I spoke about our education model but the Centre due to petty politics did not permit my visit," he said, adding that the world wanted to know about the curriculum. Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari claimed that Sisodia's Austria visit was perhaps denied permission because he was not going to attend any government function there. "Manish Sisodia has himself stated that it was not a government programme and it was sponsored by a British agency, that too in Austria. That is why the entire tour appeared to be under the cloud of doubts," he said. PTI VITHMB