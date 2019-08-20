Sisodia urges Urdu writers to create literature that give message of harmony, patriotism

New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) Deputy Chief Manish Sisodia on Tuesday urged Urdu language writers to create "more and more" literature that give a message to their readers to preserve and inculcate the feeling of communal harmony and patriotism."I appeal (to) Urdu writers to create more and more Urdu literature giving message to the readers to preserve and inculcate the feeling of communal harmony and patriotism. It is the writers and thinkers who ensure change and bring inquilab in the society through their creative writings, with the power of their pen," Sisodia said.He made the comments after conferring awards and prizes on Urdu scholars, writers, poets, journalists and other literary personalities for their contribution in promoting the language and its literature.The awards contained cash prizes of Rs 1,01,000 to Rs 2,51,000 with citations and mementos.Urdu Academy, Delhi, since its inception in May 1981, has been conducting various educational, cultural and literary activities, for the promotion, propagation and development of the Urdu language, literature and composite lingual culture.The academy has been honouring every year renowned urdu scholars, writers, poets, journalists and other literary personalities for their contribution for the promotion, propagation and development of the Urdu language, since 1982. PTI GJS GJS ABHABH