Sisodia visits four govt schools in south Delhi to inspect under-construction classrooms

New Delhi, Jun 10 (PTI) Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia visited four government schools in the city to inspect under-construction classrooms on Monday.He visited the four government schools located at Pushp Vihar, Shahpur Jat, Safdarjung Enclave and Green Park Extension in south Delhi to review the progress in the construction of classrooms, a statement issued by the Delhi government said."I want daily progress reports with photos from each of these four schools and please raise the matter if the work stops even for a day," the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said.Sisodia has been visiting the schools run by the Delhi government as a part of efforts to speed up the construction of 13,003 classrooms to ensure that there is an adequate number of classrooms to accommodate students.The statement said the deputy chief minister inspected 164 under-construction classrooms in the four schools on Monday.Sisodia is also in charge of the education department of the Delhi government. PTI NIT VITRC