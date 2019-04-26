Sisodia writes to DU asking if names for college governing bodies were cleared by executive council

New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has written to the Delhi University asking whether the 188 names sent by it for nominations to the governing bodies of 28 colleges were cleared by the varsity's executive council. These 28 colleges are partially or fully funded by the Delhi government and no funds are being released for these colleges from the government since they do not have governing bodies currently. On April 23, the varsity wrote to the Directorate of Higher Education asking it to finalise the names to be nominated for the governing bodies of colleges. In response to the varsity's letter, Sisodia said the university should have sent about 400 names to the panel instead of 188 so that there are sufficient choices.He said the varsity should extend the term of existing governing bodies. Twelve colleges of the varsity are fully funded by the Delhi government, including the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College and the Maharaja Agrasen College. PTI SLB SNESNE