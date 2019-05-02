Sisters die after consuming poison following quarrel in northwest Delhi

New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) Two sisters, who were married in same family, died after allegedly consuming poisonous substance following a quarrel between them in northwest Delhi's Ashok Vihar, police said Thursday.The deceased have been identified as Sonia and Savita, residents of Ashok Vihar area. Sonia was the elder sister, they said.Sonia got married 16 years ago. Savita got married to Sonia's brother-in-law six years ago, police said.On Sunday, they had a verbal spat over some trivial issues after which Savita, the younger sibling, consumed poison. Following this, Sonia also consumed poison out of guilt, police said.Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Vijayanta Arya said, "Both the sisters had a fight after which Savita consumed poison. She was admitted to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital on Sunday around 4.20 pm." Later the same day, Sonia too consumed poison and was admitted to the same hospital at 7.37 pm, she said.As Savita was married for less than seven years, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) was informed. The family did not allege any matrimonial dispute, police said. Savita died on Monday while her elder sister Sonia died the next day. Post mortems were conducted and the bodies were handed over to the family, they said. PTI NIT AMP NIT NSDNSD