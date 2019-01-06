Sisters found hanging from tree in Sambhal

Sambhal, Jan 6 (PTI) The bodies of two sisters have been found dead, hanging from a tree near Dhumnadipur here, police said Sunday. Gunnaur Circle Officer Gamleshwar Biltoriya said, "Bodies sisters -- Kavita, 18, and Seema, 19 -- were found hanging from a tree. Family members of the deceased said both the girls had gone out of their house yesterday, and on returning they were scolded by their mother. They went missing at night." The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, police said. PTI CORR NAV INDIND