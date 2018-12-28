Sisters shot dead over property dispute in UP

Etawah (UP), Dec 28 (PTI) Two sisters were shot dead allegedly over property dispute in Pachawali village here, police said Friday.Laxmi (18) and Sunita (45) were killed on Thursday while they were sleeping in their house, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ashok Kumar Tripathi said.The elder sister was married and lived in Firozabad. She had recently come to attend a family function, he said.The brother of the deceased has lodged a complaint at the Civil lines police station and a case was registered, the SSP said. PTI COR SAB MAZ ANBANB