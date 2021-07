SIT files additional charge sheet in Lankesh killing, names Hindu outfit

Bengaluru, Nov 24 (PTI) The special investigation team (SIT), probing the killing of journalist-activist Gauri Lankesh, has named Hindu right wing outfit Sanatan Sanstha in its additional charge sheet filed before a city court.The SIT submitted the 9,235-page charge sheet in thePrincipal Civil and Sessions court here Friday.The charge sheet stated that a network within Sanatan Sanstha targeted Lankesh for no personal reasons.It also said the planning to kill Lankesh took place for almost five years."The killer and the killed have no personal or any otherenmity. Why she was killed? Because she believed in certainideology, she wrote and spoke on that. So, it must be an ideology and it must be an organisation," Special Public Prosecutor S Balan told PTI.The SIT has also sought permission to investigate thecase further.The first charge sheet in the sensational case was filedin May last.Lankesh, 55, known for her left-leaning and stronganti-Hindutva views was shot dead in front of her house here on September 5 last year, triggering a nationwide outrage.Soon after the then Siddaramaiah-led governmentconstituted the SIT to probe into the killing. So far, 18 people have been accused in the crime, including shooter Parashuram Waghmare, masterminds Amol Kale, Sujith Kumar alias Praveen and Amit Degwekar, SIT sources told PTI.The gang is suspected to be involved in the killing ofthree other rationalists M M Kalburgi, Narendra Dabholkar andGovind Pansare. PTI GMS ROH KJKJKJ