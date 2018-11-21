SIT should call Sonia, Rahul in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case: Sukhbir

/RNew Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) Training its guns on the Congress, SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal Wednesday demanded the Special Investigation Team probing the1984 anti-Sikh riots case calls former Congress president Sonia Gandhi and conducts her 'narco test'.He alleged that planning of the attacks on Sikhs, after former prime minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated, was done at Rajiv Gandhi's residence and so Sonia Gandhi was an "important witness" in the case.He also demanded that Congress president Rahul Gandhi should also be called by the SIT.However, there was no immediate reaction from the Congress, though the party had on Tuesday welcomed the court order saying it was "proud" that the legal process was being allowed to work out its course./RAddressing a press conference at his residence here, Badal said, "The1984 anti-Sikh riots was planned at the residence of Rajiv Gandhi, who headed the Congress at the time, and his wife Sonia Gandhi knows everything about it." Badal said due to a fresh probe by the SIT, the first conviction in the riots case came where one person was given a death sentence and another a life term by a Delhi court on Tuesday."All the accused Sajjan Kumar and Jagdish Tytler and others were given directions by Rajiv Gandhi and the planning was done at his residence...Sonia Gandhi is a very important witness, because the planning was done at her residence. She has to be called by the SIT. Her 'narco test' should also be conducted," he told reporters.Badal said this is not just the killing of one or two persons, but is a "massacre" of thousands of people. "There is no example of such a massacre in the world," he said. "For justice, Sonia Gandhi should be called by the SIT.The truth will come out only if a narco test (lie detector test) is conducted. "If Sonia Gandhi refuses a narco test, it means she knows everyone and she is protecting her people," Badal alleged.The SAD chief said what the SIT did in one year was not done in 34 years during the Congress rule. He claimed that the SIT not only fast-tracked the case, but also helped in the speedy delivery of the verdict. Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal was also present at the press meet and said no justice came for 34 years as the Congress "threatened the witnesses, wiped out evidence and did everything to save their leaders who were involved".Both, Sukhbir Singh Badal and Harsimrat Kaur demanded that all the cases related to the 1984 riots should be clubbed together and a special tribunal be set up for disposing cases within six months.The SAD chief said 34 years later most of the witnesses are turning of fragile age and might die of natural death and it seems that the Congress was waiting for this.He said the case was registered as late as 1993, but when our present government formed an SIT in 2015 to reopen all the cases, the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee legal cell got the case reopened and it was filed before the concerned court.He said after witnesses deposed and cross-examined, the DSGMC legal cell helped work pro-actively to punish the guilty and the accused persons were convicted and the court passed the sentence on Tuesday.Badal also said that the case against JP (Jai Pal Singh), who was leading the mob, would also be reopened and the Shiromani Akali Dal and the DSGMC are working together to reopen each and every case before the SIT."We appeal to all 1984 victims to please come to legal cell of DSGMC and approach Jaswinder Singh for reopening the cases all once again. Whatever expenditure, logistics, whatever is incurred that will be paid by DSGMC."We also appeal to all victims who are living abroad to send their deposition to DSGMC and we will get their deposition submitted to the SIT by way of video-conferencing through the concerned embassy," he said. PTI SKC KJ