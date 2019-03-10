Sitanshu Kar gets 6-month extension as govt's chief spokesperson

/RNew Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) Sitanshu Ranjan Kar, who was scheduled to retire on March 31, was Sunday given a six-month extension as principal director general of the Press Information Bureau (PIB), according to a Personnel Ministry order.Kar, a 1983-batch officer of the Indian Information Service (IIS), had taken over as principal director general of the PIB in May last year.The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the re-employment of Kar as the PIB's principal director general for six months, beyond March 31, 2019, the date of his retirement, the order said. PTI AKV GVS