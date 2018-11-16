Sitharaman addresses 58th NDC course participants

New Delhi, Nov 16 (PTI) Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressed Friday the participants of the National Defence College's 58th course, taken by senior officers of the armed forces. The Union minister spoke on 'India's National Security Imperatives amidst a transitional world order' on the occasion."Smt @nsitharaman spoke extensively on 'India's National Security Imperatives admist a transitional world order' while addressing the 58th NDC Course participants at the National Defence College, New Delhi," the twitter handle of the defence minister said. Following the address, she had a question and answer session with the course participants at the National Defence College, it said. PTI PR DPB