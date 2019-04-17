scorecardresearch
Sitharaman and her Portuguese counterpart hold bilateral talks

New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday met her Portuguese counterpart Joao Gomes Cravinho and held talks to strengthen bilateral cooperation, officials said.Cravinho also paid homage to the martyrs at the National War Memorial in New Delhi, they said. The two leaders discussed ways to strengthen defence ties between the two countries. PTI UZM DPB

