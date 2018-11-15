Sitharaman calls for making cyber space safe for women

New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stressed Thursday on the importance of ensuring women safety in cyber space as it is increasingly becoming the instrument through which women work.Speaking at the 19th International Conference of Chief Justices of the World, organised by Lucknow's City Montessori School, Sitharaman said safety of women in cyber space has to be dealt with."Women space is not just your family home. The public spaces which are available for men like parks, public transport or theatre are spaces where women should feel safe, not just be safe but also feel safe," she said.She said, "There is a need to ensure safety of women in cyber space. The cyber space is increasingly becoming the instrument through which women work or give productive time."She said that if the virtual space is not made safe for women then "we are in a very difficult situation". "It is important to deliberate the safety of women in cyber space," she added. She also urged media to help in spreading awareness about the importance of safety of women. PTI UZM DPB