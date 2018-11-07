Sitharaman celebrates Diwali with Army personnel in Arunachal's remote posts

Itanagar, Nov 7 (PTI) Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Wednesday celebrated Diwali with Army personnel in remote posts in Arunachal Pradesh near the Sino-India border.She first overflew the forward most post of Rochcham near the border and then visited the post of Hayuliang in Anjaw district, Kohima-based Defence Spokesman Col. Chiranjit Konwer said.At Hayuliang, she celebrated Diwali with the jawans, distributed sweets and wished them prosperity and happiness.The defence minister also undertook a tour of the forward areas in Dau-Delai and Lohit Valleys in Anjaw district as her slated visit to Anini and Andrala Omkar border posts in Dibang valley district to celebrate the festival with the Army personnel had to be cancelled due to inclement weather, Konwer said.She appreciated the zeal, enthusiasm and dedication of the troops stationed in the high mountainous areas of the state to ensure the sanctity of the country's borders, the spokesman said.During the visit, Sitharaman was accompanied by General Officer Commanding-in-chief of Eastern Command Lieutenant General M M Naravane and GoC of Spear Corps Lieutenant General Gopal R. PTI UPL KK ZMN