Sitharaman inaugurates Manipur's mega Sangai festival

Imphal, Nov 21 (PTI) Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman inaugurated Manipur's annual Sangai tourism festival on Wednesday. The 10-day festival, the biggest of the state, will see various cultural troupes from different parts of the country, including Assam, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh; and countries like Thailand and South Korea, the organisers said. Named after the state animal, Sangai, the brow-antlered deer found only in Manipur, the festival started in 2010 and it has grown into a big platform for the state to showcase its rich tradition and culture. Speaking after inaugurating the festival at the Hapta Kangjeibung ground here, Sitharaman praised the landscapes, natural resources, richness in dance and costumes of the state. She appreciated the people for preserving forests and wild life. The minister lauded the role of the Manipuri woman for achieving things through hard work and not by sympathy, and assured all possible assistance from her side to usher peace and development in the border state. Governor Najma Heptulla said the Sangai festival was now recognised as a national event and has brought the state's cultural flavour to the centre stage, as well as promote handloom and handicraft products. Heptulla announced that under the Act East Policy, there had been a steady increase in the tourism infrastructure like hotels, roads and transport. Chief Minister N Biren Singh said sumo wrestlers from Japan would perform during the festival. The princess of Thailand is expected to attend the function for a day as well.