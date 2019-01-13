Sitharaman on two-day visit to Andaman and Nicobar

New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Sunday reached Portblair on a two-day visit to Andaman and Nicobar Islands where she will witness a joint military drill involving the Army, the Air Force, the Navy and the Coast Guard, officials said.Sitharaman will witness three exercises -- general survival exercise, amphibious drill and a joint drill, an official said.Andaman and Nicobar is also the armed forces' tri-service command.At least two drills will see participation of the three armed forces, the official added."Smt @nsitharaman arrives in Port Blair to oversee a major joint excercise involving the @adgpi , @indiannavy , @IAF_MCC and @IndiaCoastGuard during her 2 day visit," the defence minister's official handle tweeted.Andaman and Nicobar archipelago is straddled strategically near the mouth of the Malacca Straits. The Malacca Straits is also an important Sea Lane of Communication and used by the navies of several countries, including China which has been stepping up its military infrastructure in the Indian Ocean Region. PTI PR DPBDPB