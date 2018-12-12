Sitharaman to meet her Russian counterpart Thursday

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with meet her Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu on Thursday during which they will discuss ways to strengthen defence ties between the two nations, officials said.Shoigu's visit to India assumes significance as India had in October signed a deal to buy Russian S-400 air defence missile system.The two countries have also signed a deal to build two frigates in Goa for the Indian Navy. Russia's state-owned arms exporter, Rosoboronexport, has also emerged as the lowest bidder for India's USD 3 billion tenders to source short-range air defence missile systems. PTI PR DPB