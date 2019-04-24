Sitting BJP MP files papers from Mandi LS seat Shi'

Shimla, April 24 (PTI) BJP's sitting Mandi parliamentarian Ramswroop Sharma filed his nomination papers from the seat on Wednesday. A total of four candidates filed their papers in Himachal Pradesh Wednesday. With this, the number of candidates who have filed their papers has risen to 15.At the time of filing papers, Ram Swroop Sharma, 60, was accompanied by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, former CMs Shanta Kumar, Prem Kumar Dhumal, BJP HP affairs incharge Tirath Singh Rawat, state BJP chief Satpal Satti, ministers Govind Thakur and Ram Lal Markandey and MLAs from Mandi district.Earlier, addressing the gathering before filing papers, the CM claimed that BJP would win over 400 seats in the Lok Sabha polls. It is the need of hour that a stable government should be at the Centre and only the BJP can provide the stable government headed by Narendra Modi, he added.Similarly, Ses Ram 48, filed his papers as Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate and Dharmendra, 49, filed his nomination as an independent candidate from the seat.Besides Sanjiv Guleria, 58, filed his nomination as an independent candidate from Kangra Lok Sabha seat. PTI DJI RCJ