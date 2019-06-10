Situation bad in Bengal but Prez rule shouldn't be imposed: CPI(M)

New Delhi, Jun 10 (PTI) CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said on Monday that the law and order situation in West Bengal is bad but President's rule should not be imposed in the state.Talking to reporters, Yechury said the ground report should be known to get an understanding of what is happening there."In principle, we have always been against the President's rule. The law and order situation in Bengal is bad but it does not mean that President's rule is imposed in the state," he said.Three people have been killed in clashes between the workers of the Trinamool Congress and the BJP in the state's North 24 Parganas district on Saturday. West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday amid the incident of violence over which the Home Ministry has also issued an advisory to the state government.The TMC termed the Centre's advisory a conspiracy against its dispensation. The state government has also shot back a letter to the Home Ministry saying the situation was "under control", and there was no failure on the part of its law enforcement agencies. PTI UZM UZM SOMSOM