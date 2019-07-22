Situation in J-K will improve if govt works sincerely: Vaghela

Mathura, Jul 22 (PTI) The situation in Jammu and Kashmir will improve if the government works sincerely for the people, former Gujarat chief minister Shankar Singh Vaghela has said.Speaking to reporters in Goverdhan on Sunday, he also said development work must reach all the three regions of the state -- Kashmir, Ladakh and Jammu."Sincerely working for the people can bring normalcy in the state," Vaghela said.The Congress leader was at the Shankaracharya ashram to celebrate his birthday."I have come to seek the blessings of Shankaracharya Adhokshajanand Deo Tirth on the occasion of chaturmaas anushthan," Vaghela said.Without naming anybody, he said, "Neither price rise has been checked, nor Rs 15 lakh was transferred into the account of people. Even the promise of recruiting two lakh youths every year in state jobs was not fulfilled." He also said when political parties are against the use of electronic voting machines, the Election Commission should stop "imposing" them.The former chief minister also said Rahul Gandhi instead of resigning from the post of Congress president should have continued his fight. PTI CORR ANBANBANB