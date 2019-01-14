Situation in J&K has worsened since 2014, says Shiv Sena

Mumbai, Jan 14 (PTI) The Shiv Sena said Monday that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir has worsened under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's watch and claimed the BJP-led government at the Centre frittered away the massive 2014 poll mandate.Modi talks about his "56-inch chest", but more Army jawans have shed blood in the militancy-hit state under his dispensation than previous governments, said the BJP's bickering ally.Despite getting an overwhelming mandate in 2014, the BJP failed to fulfil its pre-poll promises and now its leaders are talking of even bigger win in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, said the Sena in an editorial in its mouthpiece 'Saamana'."BJP leaders were delivering speeches at Ramlila Maidan and pitching for a second term in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections with a strong mandate. So, what about the mandate you got in 2014? Was it hollow?" the Sena said.Last week, a two-day meeting of the BJP's national council was held at New Delhi's Ramlila Maidan, where the party kickstarted its campaign for 2019 polls."Such statements are an insult to 2014 mandate," said the Uddhav Thackeray-led party, a constituent of the BJP-headed governments at the Centre and in Maharashtra."Construction of Ram temple, (fighting) corruption, inflation, creation of jobs were some of the top points on which the campaign for the 2014 general election was based."Chest thumping over '56-inch size' was also done along with tall promises to counter terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. But we continued to lose our jawans there," said the editorial in the Marathi daily.The situation in Jammu and Kashmir has worsened in the last four-and-a-half years, said the Sena."We do not know the measurement of our jawan's chest, but without any complaint they have continued their fight against terrorism. But, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has complained against Congress harassing him," it said.A true leader is one who forgets his personal woes and tries to solve challenges facing the country, the party said."The Congress-led government was incompetent and hence it lost election (in 2014) and now the Modi regime is in power but jawans are still being killed."The 'chowkidar' should take a note of it," the Sena said in an apparent reference to PM.The Sena publication said paying tributes to jawans who die in line of duty should not become just a ritual."It seems offering tributes to our martyred jawans has become an official national activity. Those who find pride in offering tributes should visit the family of such jawans once," the Shiv Sena said. PTI ND RSY ABHABH