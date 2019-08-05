Situation under control in Kashmir Valley, strict restrictions in place: Authorities

Srinagar/Jammu, Aug 5 (PTI) The situation in Kashmir Valley was "under control" and no untoward incident was reported on Monday as authorities imposed strict restrictions in view of the Centre's decision to scrap Article 370 of the Constitution, which accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. In Jammu, the law and order situation was peaceful, the officials said. Schools and colleges in Jammu and Kashmir remained closed on the orders of the authorities, they said. "The situation is under control. There are massive restrictions in place in Srinagar district...there was no report of any untoward incident from anywhere," Deputy Commissioner of Srinagar Shahid Iqbal Choudhary said. Authorities imposed curfew in Kishtwar and Rajouri districts and in the Banihal area of Ramban district, while restrictions were imposed in many districts of Jammu division and Srinagar, the officials said. The government imposed restrictions under Section 144 of the CrPC in Srinagar district with effect from Monday midnight as a precautionary measure, they said. Union Home Minister Amit Shah moved a resolution in Rajya Sabha to abolish Article 370 of the Constitution, which accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir, after the president issued a notification, and introduced a Bill to divide the state into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. Jammu and Kashmir would be turned into a Union Territory with a legislature, similar to Delhi and Puducherry, and the Ladakh division would be made a separate Union Territory without legislature, akin to Chandigarh and most other Union Territories. PTI AB SMNSMN