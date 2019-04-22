Six AAP candidates file nominations for upcoming polls in Delhi

(Eds: Updating with info of affidavits) New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) Six candidates of the Aam Aadmi Party filed their nominations on Monday for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in Delhi.Pankaj Gupta filed his nomination papers for the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha seat, Atishi for East Delhi, Gugan Singh North West Delhi, Raghav Chadha South Delhi, Dilip Pandey North East Delhi and Brajesh Goel for New Delhi.While Chadha carried out a roadshow on Sunday against the "gundaraj" of South Delhi incumbent BJP's Ramesh Biduri, the other five candidates took out mega processions before filing their papers on Monday morning. Atishi was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, while senior party leader Satyendar Jain joined Gupta. Singh was partnered by Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and Pandey was seen with senior party leader Gopal Rai. Goyal filed his nomination in the presence of senior leader N D Gupta.However, party's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal did not accompany any of the candidates.The party's west Delhi candidate, Balbir Singh Jakhar, filed his nomination papers on Thursday.Atishi, 37, who is making debut in the Lok Sabha poll, has declared movable and immovable assets worth over Rs 1.20 crore. She filed two affidavits.An Oxford graduate, Atishi, has shown an income of Rs 4,91,982 in her last year's income tax return, while her spouse whose name was not disclosed has shown an income of Rs 3,66,180 during the same period, according to the affidavit.She has one criminal case pending against her, the affidavit said. She has no liabilities.Chandini Chowk candidate Pankaj Gupta, 52, has declared movable and immovable assets worth over Rs 20.43 crore.Gupta, an engineer, has shown an income of Rs 25,85,860 in his last year's income tax return, while his wife Vandana Gupta has shown an income of Rs 67,50,510 during the same period, according to the affidavit.He has declared movable assets worth Rs 11,40,84,900 which include deposits and cash possessed by him and his wife. The AAP candidate has immovable assets worth 9,02,66,294, the affidavit said.He has no criminal cases pending against him, the affidavit said. Gupta completed his BE from Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology in Allahabad. He submitted two affidavits.North East candidate Dilip Pandey, 38, declared movable and immovable assets worth over Rs 54.23 lakh.Pandey, a social worker, has shown an income of Rs 3,88,512 in his last year's income tax return, according to the affidavit.He has declared movable assets worth Rs 9,73,393 which include deposits and cash possessed by him, his wife and his dependents.The AAP candidate has immovable assets worth Rs 44,50,000, the affidavit said.He has one criminal case pending against him, the affidavit said.North West Delhi candidate Gugan Singh, 70, has declared movable and immovable assets worth over Rs 1.28 crore.Singh has shown an income of Rs 3,00,000 in his last year's income tax return, according to the affidavit.He has declared movable assets worth Rs 50,53,787 which include deposits and cash possessed by him. The AAP candidate has immovable assets worth Rs 78,00,000, the affidavit said.He has no criminal cases pending against him, the affidavit said.Singh, who has studied till Class 8, has no liabilities.South Delhi candidate Raghav Chadha, 30, who is making his electoral debut, has declared movable assets worth over Rs 16 lakh.Chadha, a chartered accountant, has shown an income of Rs 2,19,320 in his last year's income tax return, according to the affidavit.The AAP candidate has no immovable assets and no criminal cases pending against him, the affidavit said.He filed two affidavits.New Delhi candidate Brijesh Goyal, 43, has declared movable and immovable assets worth over Rs 95.94 lakh.He has shown an income of Rs 4,03,670 in his last year's income tax return, while his wife Jyoti Goyal has shown an income of Rs 3,05,680 during the same period, according to the affidavit.He has declared movable assets worth Rs 45,94,156 which include deposits and cash possessed by him, his wife and his dependents.The AAP candidate has immovable assets worth Rs 50,00,000, the affidavit said.He has no criminal cases pending against him, the affidavit said. PTI UZM DPB