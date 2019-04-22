Six AAP candidates file nominations for upcoming polls in Delhi

New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) Six candidates of the Aam Aadmi Party filed their nominations on Monday for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in Delhi. The six candidates who filed their papers are Chandni Chowk candidate Pankaj Gupta, East Delhi candidate Atishi, North West Delhi candidate Gugan Singh, South Delhi candidate Raghav Chadha, North East Delhi candidate Dilip Pandey and New Delhi candidate Brajesh Goel. While Chandha carried out a roadshow on Sunday against, what he said was, the "gundaraj" of South Delhi incumbent BJP's Ramesh Biduri, the other five candidates carried out mega roadshows before filing their papers this morning. Senior party leaders accompanied the candidates. Atishi was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, while Gupta was accompanied by senior party leader Satyendar Jain. Singh was partnered by Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and Pandey was seen with senior party leader Gopal Rai. Goyal filed his nomination in the presence of senior leader N D Gupta. The party's west Delhi candidate Balbir Singh Jakhar filed his nomination papers on Thursday. The AAP on Friday had postponed filing of nominations of its three candidates in a bid to give time to the Congress party to think about alliance in Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi. However on Sunday, Rai announced, "Congress has wasted its time" and said all its six candidates would file their nominations on Monday. Delhi will go to polls on May 12 and the results will be announced on May 23. PTI UZM UZM INDIND