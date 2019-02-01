Six absconders arrested by police in J-K

Jammu, Feb 1 (PTI) Six absconders were arrested in Jammu, Poonch and Samba districts of Jammu and Kashmir Friday, a police officials said.A police team raided a place in Kunjwani and arrested one absconder Harjeet Singh. He was produced in the court of law, they said.A case has been registered for his involvement in encroachment into a property.As part of intensified drive against the criminals, police arrested two absconders from Samba area, who were evading their arrest since long after commission of the crime, they said.The accused persons have been identified as Raghubir Singh and Rohan Thappa.Similarly, police teams nabbed two absconding persons who were evading their arrest under different cases of crime in Poonch district, they said.In Jammu, police arrested one absconder Harjeet Singh and produced him in the court of law Friday, they said.He was involved in a criminal case registered against him in 2006 and was evading his arrest since long, they said. PTI AB DPB