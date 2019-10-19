Six arrested in UP with 56 kg ganja, other drugs

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Oct 19 (PTI) Six men suspected to be drug peddlers were arrested here on Saturday along with narcotics worth Rs 14 lakh, including 56 kg ganja, police said.Police also seized 40 gram smack and 1.5 kg charas in the raid at Civil Lines area, Senior Superintendent of Police Abhishek Yadav said.Several mobile phones were also seized from them, he said.The accused are being interrogated, the officer added. PTI CORR SOMSOM