Six bike lifters arrested, 54 two-wheelers recovered

Kota, Jan 29 (PTI) Police Tuesday claimed to have busted two gangs of bike lifters with arrest of six youths and recovery of 54 stolen motorcycles from them in Kota and Jhalwar districts of Rajasthan.The first gang was busted after a police team intercepted four-motorcycle borne youths at Nayagaon over bridge check-post in Kota city and detained them when they were not able to produce papers for their vehicles, a police official said.On sustained interrogation, the youths disclosed about lifting of over 70 motorcycles from Kota, Bundi, Jhalawar and Baran districts of the Kota region and selling them at various places in Madhya Pradesh, said Kota's City Superintendent of Police Deepak Bhargav. After their disclosure, they were put under arrest and a police team led by station house officer O P Verma of RK Puram police station in Kota recovered 44 motorcycles from them from various places, said Bhargav.The four accused were identified as Roshan Rawat, 25, Ramdev Regar, 20, Gourav Panchal, 21 all residents of Nayagaon Rojadi area of Kota city and Sonu Panchal of Anta town in Baran district, the SP said, adding the four have disclosed the names four other accomplices.In another case, two men were arrested Monday from Bhawanimandi town of Jhalawar district and nine motorcycles and a scooter were recovered from them, police said.The two accused were identified as Shahrukh Khan and Vishal Singh, both Madhya Pradesh residents, Bhawanimandi police station SHO Lokendra Paliwal said. During their interrogation, the accused revealed that they stole bikes to meet the demands of their girlfriends and to lead a flashy lifestyle, Paliwal said.