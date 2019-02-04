Six bovine smugglers held, 28 animals rescued in JK's Ramban

Jammu, Feb 4 (PTI) Six suspected cattle smugglers were arrested as police rescued 28 animals in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, officials said Monday.The animals were being taken to the Kashmir valley without permission, a police official said.He said police intercepted four load carriers in Ramban town along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway and rescued 24 animals which were being illegally transported to the Kashmir valley.Four more cattle, being taken by foot, were rescued at Tatapani, the official said.He said six suspected cattle smugglers were arrested and three separate cases were registered against them. PTI TAS AB AD AD TIRTIR