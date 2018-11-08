Six Chinese nationals enter India from Nepal, stopped by SSB personnel

Bahraich (UP), Nov 8 (PTI) Six Chinese nationals were stopped by SSB personnel at Rupaidiha border after they entered India from Nepal, police said on Thursday.Due to some confusion, six Chinese nationals, including two women, entered India on Wednesday. They had come to see Bageshwari temple in Nepalgunj, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gaurav Grover said."Prima facie, the probe does not show anything suspicious about them due to which they were neither arrested nor detained. Due to language problem the probe is taking time," he said.All of them have a visa of Nepal, he added."Due to security reasons, we cannot reveal their names till the probe is over," the SSP said. PTI CORR ABN SMI DIVDIV