Six Dalit students injured in clash between two groups

Muzaffarnagar, Nov 29 (PTI) Six Dalit students were injured in a clash between two groups following an argument at a college in Muzaffarnagar district, police said Thursday.The students injured in the clash at Jai Bharat Inter-College in Chapar area Wednesday evening have been admitted to a hospital, they said.Bhim Army activists have demanded action against students involved in beating the Dalit students.An investigation is underway. PTI CORR ABHABH

